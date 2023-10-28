Dearborn Partners LLC Has $40.31 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,934,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

