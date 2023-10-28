Dearborn Partners LLC Has $40.57 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Casey’s General Stores worth $40,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $268.50. 205,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,564. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $284.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

