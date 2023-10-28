Dearborn Partners LLC Has $49.67 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $49,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $70,875,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

