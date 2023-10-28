Dearborn Partners LLC Has $66.89 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 11,921,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,711,918. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.