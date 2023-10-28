Dearborn Partners LLC Has $73.71 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $73,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.76. 3,209,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,178. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.29.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

