Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.18% of STERIS worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $160.15 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

