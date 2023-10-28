Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Atmos Energy worth $44,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $106.12. 846,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,029. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

