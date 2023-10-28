Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.03. 1,503,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.91. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.