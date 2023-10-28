Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $59,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. 1,865,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

