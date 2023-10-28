Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $48,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,945. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

