Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $66,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $223.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,182. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.