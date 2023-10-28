Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $55,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.24. 900,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,825. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

