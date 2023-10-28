Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41, Briefing.com reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $22.90-23.25 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 18.9 %

DECK traded up $91.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.44. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $326.10 and a 1 year high of $585.00. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 108.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.36.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

