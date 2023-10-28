Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.05.

DFY opened at C$37.70 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.5698063 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

