Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 14.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 280,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 249,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 199.55%. The company had revenue of C$18.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

