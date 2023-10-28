DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

