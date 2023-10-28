Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
DGLY opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.