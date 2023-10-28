Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

DGLY opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

