DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.56

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 179240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after buying an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

