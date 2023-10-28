Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Boosted by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 219,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 875,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

