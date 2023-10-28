Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 37.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.68% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $93,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 499,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

