Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 636,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,741. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

