Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,882,000 after buying an additional 681,736 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

