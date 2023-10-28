DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.21 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

