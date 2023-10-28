DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

