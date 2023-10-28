Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Dollar General worth $319,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $119.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

