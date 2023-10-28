Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8082027 EPS for the current year.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.