Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE DBM opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$583.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.88.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8082027 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

