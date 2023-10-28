Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dril-Quip updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

NYSE DRQ opened at $22.79 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 790.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

