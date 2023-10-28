Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 21.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.