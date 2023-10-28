Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $15.95 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.