Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $216,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 211,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 10.0 %

BE stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.