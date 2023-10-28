Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228 ($15.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.42) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 974 ($11.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 861.63 ($10.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.36). The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,072.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,675.68%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

