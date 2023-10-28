Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the September 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

