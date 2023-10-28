DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

DRRX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DURECT Stock Down 4.3 %

DURECT stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. DURECT has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

