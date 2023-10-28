Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.