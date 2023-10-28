Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 52,215 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.