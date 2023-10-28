Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

