Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

