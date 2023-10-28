Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 83,111 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 731,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 430,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 306,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

