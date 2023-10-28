Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

