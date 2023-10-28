Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

