Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $44.29 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

