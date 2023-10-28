Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $137,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 71,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

