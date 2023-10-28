Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

