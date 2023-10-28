Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,564,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

