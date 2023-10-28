Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $479.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.