Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $195.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.16 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

