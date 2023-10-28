Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $196.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

