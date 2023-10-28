Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

