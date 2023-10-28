Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 131,945 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.99 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

