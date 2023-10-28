Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 16,356 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 45,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,974 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

